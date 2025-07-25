European Commission insists information about von der Leyen-Zelenskyy contact regarding NABU and SAPO situation is reliable

The European Commission has insisted on the reliability of information about the contact between Presidents Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in light of the situation with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

On Friday in Brussels, responding to a written request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency to European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier with a request to clarify the situation regarding the report about the contact between von der Leyen and Zelenskyy, which the Ukrainian leader denied, Mercier assured that the European Commission's information "remains valid."

He quoted a statement from spokesman Stefan de Keersmaeker on Thursday: "As for the context between President (von der Leyen) and President Zelenskyy, I can only say that they did contact, that they exchanged information. I cannot give you the exact details of what, when, how and at what time. What is important is the message that was actually conveyed, the message in which we expressed our concerns, our fears about the steps taken. President von der Leyen and President Zelenskyy were in contact, they exchanged (...). What is important here is that the message was conveyed." De Keersmaeker also said that the EC understands that "the Ukrainian authorities have chosen a new approach, are proposing a new action plan or law."

"We welcome the fact that the Ukrainian government is taking action and we are working with them to make sure that our concerns, which were clearly explained yesterday and the day before yesterday, are indeed taken into account," the EC spokesman said.