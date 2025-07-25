Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:03 25.07.2025

European Commission insists information about von der Leyen-Zelenskyy contact regarding NABU and SAPO situation is reliable

2 min read
European Commission insists information about von der Leyen-Zelenskyy contact regarding NABU and SAPO situation is reliable

The European Commission has insisted on the reliability of information about the contact between Presidents Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in light of the situation with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

On Friday in Brussels, responding to a written request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency to European Commission spokesman Guillaume Mercier with a request to clarify the situation regarding the report about the contact between von der Leyen and Zelenskyy, which the Ukrainian leader denied, Mercier assured that the European Commission's information "remains valid."

He quoted a statement from spokesman Stefan de Keersmaeker on Thursday: "As for the context between President (von der Leyen) and President Zelenskyy, I can only say that they did contact, that they exchanged information. I cannot give you the exact details of what, when, how and at what time. What is important is the message that was actually conveyed, the message in which we expressed our concerns, our fears about the steps taken. President von der Leyen and President Zelenskyy were in contact, they exchanged (...). What is important here is that the message was conveyed." De Keersmaeker also said that the EC understands that "the Ukrainian authorities have chosen a new approach, are proposing a new action plan or law."

"We welcome the fact that the Ukrainian government is taking action and we are working with them to make sure that our concerns, which were clearly explained yesterday and the day before yesterday, are indeed taken into account," the EC spokesman said.

Tags: #european_commission #nabu_sapo

MORE ABOUT

11:33 24.07.2025
48 MPs support measure restoring NABU/SAPO independence

48 MPs support measure restoring NABU/SAPO independence

14:22 23.07.2025
State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

13:38 23.07.2025
NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

13:05 23.07.2025
Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

10:12 23.07.2025
NABU/SAPO law enters into force on July 22

NABU/SAPO law enters into force on July 22

09:47 19.06.2025
Ukrainian delegation presents waste management, quality legislation to European Commission

Ukrainian delegation presents waste management, quality legislation to European Commission

12:09 18.06.2025
European Commission proposes to integrate Ukraine into EU Roaming area

European Commission proposes to integrate Ukraine into EU Roaming area

16:32 17.06.2025
European Commission adopts legislative proposal providing phase out of Russian gas, oil by end of 2027

European Commission adopts legislative proposal providing phase out of Russian gas, oil by end of 2027

14:04 10.06.2025
EC to make suggestions for 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Tue - media

EC to make suggestions for 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Tue - media

17:55 03.06.2025
European Commission: Russian proposals submitted to Ukraine in Istanbul indicate Kremlin's aggressive position

European Commission: Russian proposals submitted to Ukraine in Istanbul indicate Kremlin's aggressive position

HOT NEWS

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

Zelenskyy on risks of Ukraine's European integration: We want to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk anything

Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

LATEST

Zelenskyy sets task: Ukraine's ability to use at least 1,000 drones-interceptors per day at certain time

AFU units receive new military equipment restoration complexes from Poroshenko Foundation

Our regional representation needs to be strengthened – Language Ombudswoman

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

Explosion in high-rise building in Ternopil kills 2

Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

Zelenskyy on risks of Ukraine's European integration: We want to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk anything

Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

Oschadbank, Ukrainian Council of Defence Industry sign memo for development of defence industry

Since war start, IAEA supplies Ukraine with nuclear safety equipment, devices worth over EUR 19 mln

AD
AD