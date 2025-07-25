Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:51 25.07.2025

Zelenskyy on risks of Ukraine's European integration: We want to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk anything

Ukraine is in the same infrastructure with Europe and wants to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk it, commented Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyн regarding the risks of Ukraine's European integration.

"We are in the same infrastructure with Europe, we want to be part of Europe. No one wants to risk anything. I assured all our partners who talked to me about the war, about Turkey. Today, for example, we are discussing Rammstein, we are discussing many issues," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on July 24.

"As for NABU and SAPO, I told them that I will find a way out. I will offer my vision, based on what anti-corruption fighters need and what society wants," the president added.

