Facts

11:44 06.05.2024

Over 400,000 consumers left without electricity in Sumy region due to night strike by Russia

1 min read
Over 400,000 consumers left without electricity in Sumy region due to night strike by Russia

After overnight shelling by Russian aggressors on energy facilities in Sumy region, more than 400,000 consumers in Sumy and other populated areas were simultaneously left without power, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to its Telegram report, due to the disconnection caused by Russian aggression, consumers in Kharkiv region were also left without power on Sunday evening, including due to the disruption of the air line and substation of the regional power company.

"As of the morning, some consumers have been partially restored. In Sumy region, 91 populated areas remain without power," the Ministry of Energy said.

Additionally, during the night, Russian military shelled the territory of one of the energy facilities in Donetsk region, resulting in no casualties.

At the same time, due to damage to gas pipelines in Kharkiv region, 263 consumers have been disconnected from gas supply.

Tags: #electricity #sumy_region

MORE ABOUT

20:15 29.04.2024
Russian forces drop two guided bombs on village in Sumy region, destroy local school – local authorities

Russian forces drop two guided bombs on village in Sumy region, destroy local school – local authorities

17:17 26.04.2024
PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

12:39 25.04.2024
Ukrainian border guards force Russian saboteurs to retreat after battle in Sumy region

Ukrainian border guards force Russian saboteurs to retreat after battle in Sumy region

19:49 22.04.2024
In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

In Kharkiv region, another 100 settlements de-energized since war start remain without electricity

20:29 09.04.2024
Industrial consumers should maximize own power generation, even sell it to Ukrenergo

Industrial consumers should maximize own power generation, even sell it to Ukrenergo

15:48 06.04.2024
Electricity tariffs may rise in Ukraine due to Russian strikes – Haluschenko

Electricity tariffs may rise in Ukraine due to Russian strikes – Haluschenko

20:27 05.04.2024
Ukrenergo applies emergency blackouts in number of areas for second evening in row

Ukrenergo applies emergency blackouts in number of areas for second evening in row

19:42 05.04.2024
Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

Decision on mandatory evacuation of children made in two communities of Sumy region – Reintegration Ministry

10:35 04.04.2024
Enemy shells 4 communities in Sumy region during day, one person killed, two wounded – local authorities

Enemy shells 4 communities in Sumy region during day, one person killed, two wounded – local authorities

12:09 03.04.2024
Russians shell Sumy region, one person killed, two wounded – local authorities

Russians shell Sumy region, one person killed, two wounded – local authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of Defense Intelligence Agency mission in Crimea, enemy speedboat destroyed

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 20 injured as result of enemy shelling

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,260 occupiers in one day – General Staff

Air defense eliminates 13 attack UAVs in two regions of Ukraine – Air Force

Zelenskyy: We all must thwart Russian offensive plans

LATEST

As result of Defense Intelligence Agency mission in Crimea, enemy speedboat destroyed

Invaders redeploy forces for possible attack on Kharkiv – ISW

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 20 injured as result of enemy shelling

In Finland, GPS interference intensifies when Ukrainian UAVs start attacks on Russian energy infrastructure

It is better to spend money on protecting Ukraine than to restore it later – Polish FM

Invaders shell two villages in Kharkiv region, pensioner injured – Synehubov

Two Russian ships on combat duty in Mediterranean Sea, one of them is Kalibr carrier – Ukrainian Navy

Energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region attacked – Ministry of Energy

In Kropyvnytsky district, 20 private houses damaged as result of missile strike on Friday – local authorities

Average daily number of Russian losses in Ukraine in May-June likely to increase along with resumption of offensive operations - British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD