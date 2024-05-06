Over 400,000 consumers left without electricity in Sumy region due to night strike by Russia

After overnight shelling by Russian aggressors on energy facilities in Sumy region, more than 400,000 consumers in Sumy and other populated areas were simultaneously left without power, the Ministry of Energy reported.

According to its Telegram report, due to the disconnection caused by Russian aggression, consumers in Kharkiv region were also left without power on Sunday evening, including due to the disruption of the air line and substation of the regional power company.

"As of the morning, some consumers have been partially restored. In Sumy region, 91 populated areas remain without power," the Ministry of Energy said.

Additionally, during the night, Russian military shelled the territory of one of the energy facilities in Donetsk region, resulting in no casualties.

At the same time, due to damage to gas pipelines in Kharkiv region, 263 consumers have been disconnected from gas supply.