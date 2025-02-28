Ukrenergo, with Danish support, launches real-time energy supply app

The National Energy Company Ukrenergo, with financial support from the Danish government, has launched a new mobile application providing real-time updates on electricity supply across all regions of Ukraine.

"Our partners have helped develop and implement a convenient tool that allows every Ukrainian to stay informed about whether energy-saving measures are needed, whether scheduled or emergency power outages are in effect in their selected region," the company stated on its Telegram channel on Friday.

According to Ukrenergo board member Vitaliy Zaichenko, the company aims to provide citizens with direct access to updates from its dispatch center.

"For people, this app makes it easier to understand the current situation in the energy system, and for us, it is the fastest way to communicate directly with consumers. This is crucial when it becomes necessary to urge residents of a specific region or the country as a whole to switch off high-power appliances to support the energy system," he said, emphasizing that responsibility for power outages lies with the Russian Federation, whose actions have led to these consequences.

Danish Minister for Climate, Energy, and Utilities Lars Aagaard stressed that his country must do everything possible to help stabilize Ukraine's energy system, which is under constant attack from Russia. The new alert application is one such tool.

Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolesnyk stated that maintaining the energy system amid relentless enemy attacks requires the consolidation of society.

"We thank our Danish partners for their cooperation in developing this app, which enables us to inform citizens about the state of the energy system and how they can contribute by adjusting their daily routines accordingly," Kolesnyk said.

The Ukrenergo mobile app is already available on the Play Market and other digital platforms, with plans to expand its functionality in the future.