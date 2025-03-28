Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

20:11 28.03.2025

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

We are working to ensure that Ukraine has its own production of anti-aircraft missile systems, all the necessary air defense systems, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

"Briefly about today. Staff meeting... Today we talked about our missile program - the maximum acceleration of production. We are also working to ensure that Ukraine has its own production of anti-aircraft missile systems, all the necessary air defense systems. These days, during meetings in Europe, and earlier, in negotiations with other partners, we talked about the localization of production in Ukraine, the localization of some air defense systems, the localization of missiles for them - we must definitely come to this," he noted.

Zelenskyy thanked the partners who support Ukraine in such industrial and technological development. "Everything that we are achieving now in Ukraine will be a common result for all of Europe - our common and long-term security," the president added.

Tags: #weapons #extension #production

