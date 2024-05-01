Facts

12:02 01.05.2024

Night missile attack on Odesa carried out by Iskander M – AFU Air Forces spokesperson

The Russian invaders have chosen Odesa as their key target, said Illia Yevlash, spokesperson of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"He [the enemy] attacked densely populated areas of the city of Odesa with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as a result of which people were killed and injured," Yevlash said on the telethon.

He recalled that Odesa, like Kharkiv, has a short flight time, and ballistic missiles are extremely difficult to intercept.

"Of course, this is another manifestation of the bloodthirsty face of Russian terror, this attack is not aimed at anything other than intimidation and destabilization of the situation," Yevlash added.

