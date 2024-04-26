Facts

18:17 26.04.2024

Zelenskyy calls at Ramstein meeting to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, air defense, artillery


After six months of waiting for military assistance, the Russian army managed to seize the initiative, but the Ukrainian army can not only stabilize the front, but also move forward, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking at the Ramstein group on military assistance to Ukraine.

"Each of you understands what will be most effective. First: long-range weapons. No part of the occupied territory of Ukraine should remain safe for the occupier. And I thank every leader whose solutions are already working hard on the front lines: Storm Shadows, SCALPs and ATACMS," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "this year Russian jet has already used more than 9,000 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. We need the ability to shoot down their combat aircraft so that they do not approach our positions and borders."

"We urgently need Patriot systems and missiles for them. This is what can and should save lives right now. At least seven Patriots are necessary for our cities to be safe. You have these systems, and they truly can change the situation now – change it for the better, as well as accelerating the transition to F-16," Zelenskyy said.

Speaking about artillery, Zelenskyy said "the one-to-ten ratio of the artillery of our country and the Russian army inspires Putin to fight on. He believes that he will walk through the ruins and he will try to launch his counter-offensive. We must disrupt it."

"Our soldiers need artillery, enough 155 mm calibres, to stop Russian assaults and conduct our own active operations," Zelenskyy said.

He asked "to pay maximum attention to the production of weapons – both in your countries and in our joint projects with you and in Ukraine."

"Now in Ukraine we have the potential for the production of drones, in particular which significantly exceeds our financial capabilities. Same with electronic warfare systems... We need to fill our defense capabilities with real orders. And we are currently forming new brigades to strengthen our positions. They need support just like the brigades already operating at the front. Our team, participating in Ramstein, will present all the details," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky #ramstein

