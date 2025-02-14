Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:27 14.02.2025

Umerov: Date and venue of new Ramstein to be announced soon

2 min read
Umerov: Date and venue of new Ramstein to be announced soon
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, has said that the date and place of the next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) will be announced soon.

“Ramstein will continue, and soon we and our allies will announce the date and location of the next meeting. Despite all the enemy’s attempts, the world remains united with Ukraine,” he said on Facebook.

According to him, for the first time, the Ramstein meeting was held under the chairmanship of the United Kingdom. Umerov thanked British Defense Minister John Healey for stepping up efforts and maintaining the format.

Umerov stressed that following the meeting, partners announced new support measures.

In particular, Denmark has already delivered most of the promised F-16s, with the remaining ones to arrive soon.

The United Kingdom will provide GBP 150 million in aid, including thousands of drones, dozens of tanks, and armored vehicles.

Germany has announced the delivery of around 100 IRIS-T guided missiles in the near future.

The Netherlands is providing an additional 25 YRP tracked armored vehicles for medical evacuation.

The Czech Republic will continue the "Czech initiative" and, with the necessary funding, will deliver batches of ammunition every month.

Finland is preparing a new military aid package, including investments in the production of heavy armored vehicles for Ukraine.

Iceland is allocating EUR 5.5 million for demining and the defense industry.

Lithuania will continue investing in Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex.

Norway has announced contributions of EUR 100 million to the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Coalition, EUR 240 million to the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, and EUR 50 million to the Drone Coalition.

Sweden has confirmed its long-term support for Ukraine — EUR 2.3 billion annually, including EUR 530 million for drones, ammunition, and technology, and EUR 250 million for the "Danish model."

“I appreciate our allies' support. We continue our fight and the development of Europe’s defense sector. Together, we will achieve our goals,” Umerov said.

Tags: #ramstein #umerov

