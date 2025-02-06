Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:02 06.02.2025

US Secretary of Defense Hegseth plans to attend Ramstein meeting in Brussels

1 min read
New U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is traveling to Europe next week, plans to attend the Ukraine meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Politico wrote on Thursday, citing an unnamed U.S. defense official and four people familiar with the plan.

“The United States could potentially lead future Ramstein gatherings,” the publication says.

As reported, the United Kingdom is convening the 26th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, the so-called Ramstein, on February 12 in Brussels on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers. The meeting will also be attended by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

 

Tags: #ramstein #usa

