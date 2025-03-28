New defense packages to be announced during Ramstein – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

During the meeting in support of Ukraine in Ramstein format, the defense packages agreed upon by the leaders during yesterday's meeting in support of Ukraine in Paris will be announced, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We have agreed with all the leaders on the number of important defense packages that will be announced during Ramstein. This is another agreement that there will be Ramstein in April. Everyone will do everything for this," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

The president also said Great Britain and Germany will be responsible for the organization.