Facts

10:34 24.04.2024

In 2023, some 85 cases of war-related sexual violence recorded in Ukraine – UN report

1 min read

In 2023, the number of cases of conflict-related sexual violence increased by 50% compared to 2022. This was stated by Pramila Patten, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, speaking at a UN Security Council debate on this topic, Voice of America reports.

It is noted that a separate section of the report is devoted to the situation in Ukraine. It states that over the past year, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine recorded 85 cases of conflict-related sexual violence. These crimes were committed against both civilians and prisoners of war.

In particular, the victims were 52 men, 31 women, one girl and one boy.

In most documented cases where the victims were adult men, sexual violence was used as a method of torture in Russian captivity. 

Tags: #war #sexual_violence

