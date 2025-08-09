Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:16 09.08.2025

Occupiers again hit bus with drone near Kherson, three police officers injured

Three officers of the National Police of Ukraine received concussions as a result of a repeated attack by a drone on a bus in the suburbs of Kherson, in which two people were previously killed and 16 were injured, the department said on the website.

"During the police's attempt to remove the bodies of the deceased from the bus, the FPV drone hit the vehicle again. As a result, three police officers received concussions. At present, the necessary investigative actions are underway to document another cynical Russia's war crime," Kherson region police communications department said.

As reported, two people were killed and 16 were injured, including at least two seriously, as a result of an attack on a shuttle bus in the suburbs of Kherson by a Russian drone at around 08:30 on Saturday. All those injured during the shelling were inside the vehicle.

A pretrial investigation has been launched into the fact of committing a war crime that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said this strike indicates Russia's unwillingness to end the war in Ukraine.

