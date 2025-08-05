Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:52 05.08.2025

Sweden pledges $275 mln for Ukraine weapons supplies

Sweden has said it will provide $275 million – approximately SEK 2.7 billion ($275 million) for a military support package to help Ukraine with the delivery of US weapons under the new Prioritised Ukraine Requirement List (PURL) mechanism.

The Swedish government said Sweden, together with Denmark and Norway, will finance the entire US military support package worth a total of $500 million.

NATO will coordinate the implementation and ensure that the content of the package meets Ukraine’s most urgent needs. Funding is being provided by NATO allies and partners.

At a press conference on August 5, Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, Minister of Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch and Minister of Education and Integration Simona Mohamsson announced their country’s decision to provide $275 million.

"We welcome the decision of the United States to provide Ukraine with defense materials, including the Patriot air defense system, and the fact that NATO is coordinating this assistance. Ukraine urgently needs the support of allies and partners to defend itself against Russian aggression," Jonson said.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Sweden has provided the country with military support worth approximately 83 billion Swedish kronor. Its contributions to the US initiative will come from Sweden's economic base for military support to Ukraine.

On Monday, 4 August 2025, the first aid package of over $500 million, financed by the Netherlands, was announced. In total, these contributions are estimated at over $1 billion and represent the first two tranches of regular deliveries to Ukraine under the Alliance's recently launched PURL initiative.

The Priority Needs List for Ukraine (PURL) is a new NATO initiative, funded by European Allies and Canada, and will consist of assistance packages worth around $500 million each.

As NATO stressed, the aid packages will be prepared quickly and delivered regularly. NATO will coordinate the delivery through the NATO Security Assistance and Training Initiative for Ukraine (NSATU) in Wiesbaden.

Tags: #sweden #weapons #war

