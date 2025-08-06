War claims 214 artists and 108 media workers - Ministry of culture

The full-scale war in Ukraine has killed 214 cultural figures and 108 media workers, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications has said.

"Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the war has claimed the lives of 214 artists and 108 Ukrainian and foreign media workers," the ministry said in a statement.

The department stressed that systematic crimes against journalists and the media committed by Russia pose a serious threat to freedom of speech and information security, and undermine democratic values and human rights.