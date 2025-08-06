Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:10 06.08.2025

War claims 214 artists and 108 media workers - Ministry of culture

1 min read
War claims 214 artists and 108 media workers - Ministry of culture

The full-scale war in Ukraine has killed 214 cultural figures and 108 media workers, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications has said.

"Since the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the war has claimed the lives of 214 artists and 108 Ukrainian and foreign media workers," the ministry said in a statement.

The department stressed that systematic crimes against journalists and the media committed by Russia pose a serious threat to freedom of speech and information security, and undermine democratic values and human rights.

Tags: #ministry_of_culture #war

MORE ABOUT

10:57 06.08.2025
Dovzhenko Center reorganization not on Ministry agenda – Hryhorenko

Dovzhenko Center reorganization not on Ministry agenda – Hryhorenko

09:12 06.08.2025
We don't quite accept that this war will last for a long time - Vereschuk

We don't quite accept that this war will last for a long time - Vereschuk

18:36 05.08.2025
Occupiers trying to gain foothold in Rodynske to capture Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad – DeepState

Occupiers trying to gain foothold in Rodynske to capture Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad – DeepState

16:52 05.08.2025
Sweden pledges $275 mln for Ukraine weapons supplies

Sweden pledges $275 mln for Ukraine weapons supplies

16:12 05.08.2025
Norway, Sweden and Denmark to finance EUR 430 mln military package for Ukraine

Norway, Sweden and Denmark to finance EUR 430 mln military package for Ukraine

15:52 05.08.2025
International coalition demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children

International coalition demands Russia return abducted Ukrainian children

14:36 05.08.2025
Pakistan rejects involvement of its citizens in war in Ukraine – MFA

Pakistan rejects involvement of its citizens in war in Ukraine – MFA

14:26 05.08.2025
GUR fighters stop enemy advance in Sumy region: more than eight invaders’ companies defeated

GUR fighters stop enemy advance in Sumy region: more than eight invaders’ companies defeated

20:20 04.08.2025
Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

Russia effective in hybrid warfare, its intelligence services more intensive than Soviet ones - Czech President

17:40 04.08.2025
In Vovchansk direction, participation of mercenaries from number of countries, in particular China, being recorded in the war – Zelenskyy

In Vovchansk direction, participation of mercenaries from number of countries, in particular China, being recorded in the war – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

NATO takes Russian UAV violations of Lithuanian airspace seriously

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

Russia attacks gas transit station serving US, Azerbaijan pipeline - Energy Ministry

Government appoints Tsyvinsky BES director

LATEST

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine: Appointment of BES Director contributes to improvement of business climate in Ukraine

NATO takes Russian UAV violations of Lithuanian airspace seriously

Putin's meeting with Witkoff ends in Kremlin

Enemy advances into Serebryansk forest - DeepState

Donetsk exodus surges, only 1,370 remain in Pokrovsk

Zelenskyy hopes for constructive dialogue with new Polish president

MP Friz: I hope new head of BES will justify public's trust

Cabinet backs protection for military whistleblowers – Shmyhal

Russia attacks gas transit station serving US, Azerbaijan pipeline - Energy Ministry

Bridge collapse leaves 1,000 residents stuck in Kherson neighborhood

AD
AD