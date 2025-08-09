Interfax-Ukraine
11:28 09.08.2025

General Staff records 163 combat clashes during day

General Staff records 163 combat clashes during day
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 163 combat clashes during the past day. The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported this on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 08:00 on Saturday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 122 guided bombs. In addition, 5,089 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 6,361 attacks were carried out on the positions of our forces and settlements," the General Staff said.

