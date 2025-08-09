Ukrainians deserve just peace based on respect for territorial integrity, Russia must not be rewarded – Sybiha

Ukraine needs a lasting peace that will not be destroyed by the next step of Russia, which is based on international law and respect for its borders, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Ukrainians deserve a just peace based on the international law and respect for our territorial integrity and borders defined by our Constitution. Russia must not be rewarded for starting this war," Sybiha said on the X social network on Saturday.

He noted that, despite tireless efforts by the United States and Ukraine's continued willingness to seek a fair peace, Russia continues its terror against civilians, ignores deadlines, and shows no genuine interest in ending the war.

"Ukraine remains open to meaningful dialogue and real solutions negotiated together with Ukraine, respecting the will of our people. We need a lasting peace that won't be destroyed by Moscow's next move. Ukraine stands ready to work with the United States and all our international partners to achieve together a just and lasting peace," the head of the foreign ministry said.

As reported, U.S. President Donald Trump, during a conversation with journalists, stated that peace between Russia and Ukraine is possible on the basis of the exchange and return of part of the territories, emphasizing that this is a complex and long-term process.