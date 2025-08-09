Putin offers USA to end war in exchange for control over Eastern Ukraine — media

Vladimir Putin this week presented the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump with a comprehensive proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which involves significant territorial concessions from Kyiv in exchange for a cessation of hostilities, The Wall Street Journal said, citing European and Ukrainian officials.

The publication said, according to the officials, Putin demands recognition of Russian control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow occupied in 2014. In particular, he agrees to a full ceasefire only on condition that Ukrainian troops withdraw from the eastern part of Donetsk region.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday, on his Truth Social page, confirmed that he plans to meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska at the suggestion of the Russian leader. He did not provide further information about the exact location or details of the meeting.

"We'll see what happens," Trump said, commenting on the deadline he gave Russia to agree to a ceasefire.

According to sources, Putin's proposal involves a two-stage process: first, Ukraine must withdraw from Donetsk, and the frontline will be frozen. Then, the United States and Russian presidents will agree on a final peace plan, which will be discussed with the Ukrainian side.

European officials have expressed serious reservations about the initiative, fearing that Moscow is using the proposal to avoid new sanctions and continue hostilities, without any real intention of fulfilling its commitments.