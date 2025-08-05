Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:36 05.08.2025

Occupiers trying to gain foothold in Rodynske to capture Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad – DeepState

2 min read

OSINT project DeepState reports on attempts by Russian occupiers to enter and gain a foothold in the town of Rodynske of the Pokrovsk community of Donetsk region to capture Pokrovsk itself and neighboring Myrnohrad.

"Currently, in Pokrovsk region, the greatest attention is focused on the city of Rodynske, on the approaches to which active fighting is already underway. The Defense Forces are making maximum efforts to prevent the enemy from advancing. We are monitoring the situation and reacting to any changes," the report reads.

It is noted that Pokrovsk sector remains one of the hottest areas of the front, and to capture Pokrovsk, the enemy has already resorted to frontal attacks and the throwing of sabotage groups, but now it has concentrated on reaching the flanks and hunting for logistics.

In particular, the occupiers have already advanced in Kotlyne area and blocked logistics along the highway to Pavlohrad, but their further advance was stopped by the Defense Forces there. Now the enemy has shifted all its attention to Rodynske and in recent days has been fixed on its eastern outskirts, trying to "establish itself, gain strength and occupy it there."

According to the project, the occupiers are pulling additional resources there for assault operations. "Rodynske is located in the rear of Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk, which will allow opening an additional and very unpleasant direction for attempts to enter these large cities," DeepState said.

Tags: #war #deepstate

