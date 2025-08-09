Trump announces meeting with Putin in Alaska on Aug 15

The meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin will take place on August 15 in Alaska, Trump announced on the Truth social network.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," he said.

"Further details to follow," Trump added and thanked for the attention to this matter.

Earlier, the U.S. president said he considered it likely that Putin would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the near future, as well as the signing of a peace agreement with their participation in the coming months.