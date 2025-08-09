Graham supports Trump's initiative to negotiate with Putin to end war in Ukraine

Senator Lindsey Graham expressed support for the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump to hold talks with Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

He published this appeal on his page on the X social network.

According to Graham, "to those who criticize President Trump for being willing to meet with Putin to end the bloodbath in Ukraine – remember Reagan met with Gorbachev to try to end the Cold War."

He also said he is confident that President Trump will walk away – like Reagan – if Putin insists on a bad deal."