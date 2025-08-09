Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:29 09.08.2025

Invaders occupy about 500 sq km of Ukrainian territory in July, their advance in Sumy region stopped – British intelligence

1 min read

The Russian Ground Forces (RGF) seized approximately 500-550 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in July 2025, as in June, British intelligence said on Saturday.

It is noted that the monthly growth in the area of the captured territory, which has been observed since March 2025, has stopped.

"The RGF continued to make tactical advances in Donetsk region, primarily to the north-east and south-west of Pokrovsk. RGF are continuing attempts to envelop the town and apply pressure to the remaining logistical routes to the town. Russian forces have now occupied nearly all of Donetsk oblast territory south from Pokrovsk," the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said on the X social network.

It is noted that over the past two weeks the occupiers have not achieved any noticeable successes in Sumy region of Ukraine. "Continued losses and Ukrainian counterattacks have likely frustrated Russian intent to establish a buffer zone in the Sumy region. Reporting indicates elements of Russia's 51st Airborne (VDV) Regiment in Sumy are refusing to follow orders," the report reads.

Tags: #occupy #territory

