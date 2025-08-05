Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:12 05.08.2025

Norway, Sweden and Denmark to finance EUR 430 mln military package for Ukraine

Norway, Sweden and Denmark to finance EUR 430 mln military package for Ukraine

Norway, Sweden and Denmark will finance one of the first military support packages for Ukraine through a new US initiative agreed in NATO (Prioritised Ukraine Requirement List).

According to the Norwegian government website, Norway will initially contribute NOK 1.5 billion to this initiative.

"This is an important initiative by NATO and the US. It contributes to the rapid receipt by Ukrainians of vital military equipment for self-defense and strengthens cooperation between the US and European countries in the defense struggle of Ukraine," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The initiative will ensure the rapid supply of American weapons and equipment to Ukraine. It will strengthen Ukrainian air defense, in particular with additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system.

"With this contribution, we want to contribute to the rapid receipt by Ukraine of the necessary equipment, while strengthening cooperation within NATO on the defense of Ukraine and ensuring peace on Ukrainian terms," Minister of Defense Toure O. Sandvik said.

Together with Sweden and Denmark, Norway will finance a package worth approximately NOK 5 billion. The Netherlands has previously financed a package of similar value, and more such support packages will be provided in the future.

To ensure security, the specific content of each package will not be made public, the government added.

According to the total amounts, the largest contribution – over EUR 230 million – will be made by Sweden, Norway – around EUR 120 million, and Denmark – around EUR 80 million.

On July 14, the US President and NATO Secretary General announced a new initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s defense and cover the country’s operational needs.

The initiative is called the Prioritised Ukraine Requirement List (PURL). It will provide Ukraine with much-needed military equipment from the United States, financed by European allies and Canada.

