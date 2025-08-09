Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:31 09.08.2025

Occupiers attack car with drone in Bilenke, Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed – police

1 min read
Photo: https://npu.gov.ua/

Two civilians died as a result of a Russian drone hitting a car in the village of Bilenke, Zaporizhia region on Saturday morning, the National Police of Ukraine said on the website.

"Enemy drones continue to hunt for residents of communities. This morning, hits by racist FPV drones were documented in Bilenke. The UAV hit a civilian car, killing two people. The vehicle burned to the ground," Zaporizhia region police communications department said on Saturday.

It is also reported that over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have carried out seven airstrikes on the region, inflicted 415 strikes with drones (mostly FPV), nine with multiple launch rocket systems, and 154 with artillery. Law enforcement officers have registered 21 reports of destruction of infrastructure facilities.

"Police and SBU investigators have collected material evidence and opened criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes. Legal qualification – Part 1, 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police said.

Tags: #died #zaporizhia_region #attack

