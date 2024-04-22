Prosecutors establishing scale of environmental damage after Russian missile attacks on Trypilska TPP

Environmental prosecutors, together with other specialists, are establishing the amount of environmental damage caused as a result of Russian missile attacks on the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv region, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reports.

"Prosecutors of the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, in collaboration with other specialists, are working to establish the extent of damage caused to the environment as a result of shelling of the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant by the Russian armed forces," the department's telegram channel reported on Monday.

The prosecutor's office recalls that on April 11, 2024, the aggressor state launched missile attacks on a critical infrastructure facility. A pretrial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). "Due to enemy missiles hitting the thermal power plant, a large-scale fire broke out and transformer oil leaked," the Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes.

According to the report, to establish the scale of the environmental consequences, prosecutors, with the participation of specialists from the State Environmental Inspectorate of the Capital District and the Kyiv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, conducted an additional inspection of the affected area.

The department clarifies that experts took soil samples for laboratory research. After receiving their results, the amount of damage caused by soil pollution will be determined and an engineering and environmental examination will be assigned.

Also, the report notes, the damage caused to the environment as a result of air pollution due to a fire at the thermal power plant will be calculated.