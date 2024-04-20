Facts

16:34 20.04.2024

Ukraine should sign bilateral security agreements with USA, some countries of Northern Europe, Baltic States in May-June – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that in the coming months Ukraine should sign bilateral security agreements with such countries as the United States, the Nordic countries, in particular, Norway and Sweden, as well as one of the Baltic countries.

"As for bilateral security agreements, we already have nine of them. We are approaching an important agreement with the United States, and after we pass the Congress – and I believe that we will put the squeeze on it anyway and pass it positively – we will come to a powerful agreement with the United States," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Brazilian journalists published on Saturday.

He noted that such security agreements include not only military support, but also humanitarian aspects, reconstruction assistance, and energy assistance.

"The entire volume of such assistance is in bilateral agreements. An example is Germany. EUR 7 billion per year is very serious for Ukraine. And their support is different," he said.

The Head of State also expressed confidence that in May-June Ukraine can have powerful results in signing new security agreements.

"We have several agreements, and I think that May-June - and we will enter into agreements not only with the United States, we will enter into agreements with the Nordic countries [of Europe]. There is strong support there. We are preparing for Sweden and Norway," the President said.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, "we are getting closer to our partners from the Baltic countries to do this. I think that in April we will have such a result with one of the countries."

Tags: #security #agreements

