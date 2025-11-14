Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:23 14.11.2025

IFC, EBRD, Notus and Rengy Development sign agreements to advance wind, solar and energy storage projects at ReBuild Ukraine 2025

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Notus (Germany) and Rengy Development (Ukraine) signed agreements on the implementation of RES projects, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine reported.

The agreements were signed during the EU-Ukraine Investment Conference as part of the ReBuild Ukraine 2025 international exhibition, which is taking place on November 13-14 in Warsaw.

"Agreements have been signed between the IFC, the EBRD, Notus, and Rengy Development for the implementation of renewable energy projects. Notus is building a 120 MW wind farm in Odesa region, and Rengy Development is implementing solar and storage projects with a total capacity of over 140 MW in southern and central Ukraine," the ministry announced on Thursday on its website.

The statement also noted that, during the conference, a ceremony was held to announce new investment programs between the EU and international financial partners within the Ukraine Investment Framework. Separate memorandums were also signed for projects that will be financed by UIF funds.

"These include new programs totaling EUR 722 million, which EU countries approved last month. The programs aim to develop public infrastructure in the healthcare, utilities, and housing sectors, as well as private businesses. They are expected to mobilize approximately EUR 2 billion in new investments in the Ukrainian economy," the ministry noted.

During ReBuild Ukraine 2025, Naftogaz Group and the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a EUR 127 million grant agreement for gas imports.

