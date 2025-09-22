Intergal-Bud signs 293 agreements under e-House program in 2025

As of mid-September, the construction company Intergal-Bud signed 293 agreements under the state program eHouse (eOselia) in 2025, some 190 of which were for buildings under construction, and 103 for those that had been put into operation, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to PrJSC Ukrfinzhytlo data, a total of 4,944 transactions were executed under the eOselia program from the beginning of the year to September 12, some 902 of which were on the primary market. Thus, one out of every five preferential mortgages for properties under construction was signed for Intergal-Bud projects.

The developer cooperates with all 11 banks participating in eOselia and has the widest geography of offers in Ukraine: in Kyiv and the region, Lviv, Zhytomyr and Chernivtsi. Clients can purchase an apartment both in houses that have been put into operation and in those that are under construction.

The following are currently accredited in the eOselia program in the capital region: Sky Avenue (second building), Syretski Sady (ninth and tenth buildings), Lukyanivsky Cascade, Ozernyi Gai. Gatne, City Hub, Holosiyivskyi, Parkovy Ozera, Prychal 8, Teremky and MHоuse in Lviv.

The construction company Intergal-Bud has been operating in the residential real estate market since 2003. Its portfolio includes 107 residential projects. In 2024, the company built and commissioned almost 358,500 sq m of real estate, which corresponds to 3,800 apartments in 20 buildings.