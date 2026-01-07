Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:38 07.01.2026

Zelenskyy on Paris agreements: Importantly, Coalition now has substantive documents in place

2 min read
Zelenskyy on Paris agreements: Importantly, Coalition now has substantive documents in place
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that an important outcome of the negotiations with the Coalition of the Willing is the availability of substantial documents, including a joint declaration of all coalition countries and a trilateral declaration of France, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced this on his official Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"It’s important that today we have substantive coalition documents – a joint declaration of all coalition countries and a trilateral declaration of France, Britain, and Ukraine. These documents exist, and they signal how seriously Europe and the entire Coalition of the Willing are prepared to work for real security. With these documents, we are strengthening further legal work in countries with parliaments so that when diplomacy succeeds in ending the war, we are fully prepared to deploy coalition forces," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

"The details have been worked out in a system of other documents. It has been determined which countries are ready to take the lead in ensuring security on land, in the air, at sea, and in reconstruction. It has been determined what forces are needed. It has been determined how the forces will be managed and at what levels of command," Zelenskyy noted.

The President also outlined what he believed to be the most important goals.

"It must be determined how monitoring will work. It must be absolutely clear how the Ukrainian army will be maintained and financed to the required strength and size. I spoke about this specifically today, and we believe this is the key element—our Ukrainian strength. And all other elements will operate effectively on the basis of our army," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He drew attention to the representative level of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, which was attended by 27 leaders of states, the EU, NATO, representatives of Turkey, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

