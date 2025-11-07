Ukraine needs to win this war, as it fights for security of Europe – Romanian President

Romanian President Nicușor Dan discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the current security situation and the need to intensify efforts to achieve a lasting and just peace.

"Substantive discussion with President Zelenskyy today on the current security situation and the need for increased efforts to achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. Ukraine needs to win this war, as it fights for the security of Europe as a whole and for our joint values. On bilateral level, we agreed to continue working to establish a Strategic Partnership. We are both committed to implementing a pragmatic, forward looking and sustainable agenda," he said on the X social network on Friday evening.

According to the President's Office of Ukraine, Zelenskyy briefed Dan on the current diplomatic situation and the constant Russian strikes. Russia continues to reject diplomacy, and the leaders discussed what joint steps could bring the Russians back to reality.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Romania spoke about further defense assistance to Ukraine, the need to strengthen air defense, and the importance of the PURL initiative.

They also discussed defense cooperation, in particular, the capabilities and means that Ukraine is ready to export to Romania, and joint projects within the framework of the SAFE initiative. Ukraine and Romania have good potential for partnership and are equally interested in its implementation.

Zelenskyy invited the Romanian president to visit Ukraine, and the teams will work on preparing the visit to achieve practical results.