Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:02 07.11.2025

Ukraine needs to win this war, as it fights for security of Europe – Romanian President

2 min read
Ukraine needs to win this war, as it fights for security of Europe – Romanian President

Romanian President Nicușor Dan discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the current security situation and the need to intensify efforts to achieve a lasting and just peace.

"Substantive discussion with President Zelenskyy today on the current security situation and the need for increased efforts to achieve a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. Ukraine needs to win this war, as it fights for the security of Europe as a whole and for our joint values. On bilateral level, we agreed to continue working to establish a Strategic Partnership. We are both committed to implementing a pragmatic, forward looking and sustainable agenda," he said on the X social network on Friday evening.

According to the President's Office of Ukraine, Zelenskyy briefed Dan on the current diplomatic situation and the constant Russian strikes. Russia continues to reject diplomacy, and the leaders discussed what joint steps could bring the Russians back to reality.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Romania spoke about further defense assistance to Ukraine, the need to strengthen air defense, and the importance of the PURL initiative.

They also discussed defense cooperation, in particular, the capabilities and means that Ukraine is ready to export to Romania, and joint projects within the framework of the SAFE initiative. Ukraine and Romania have good potential for partnership and are equally interested in its implementation.

Zelenskyy invited the Romanian president to visit Ukraine, and the teams will work on preparing the visit to achieve practical results.

Tags: #romania #contribution #security

MORE ABOUT

17:33 30.10.2025
Romania reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine at reception in Kyiv on Romanian Army Day

Romania reaffirms unwavering support for Ukraine at reception in Kyiv on Romanian Army Day

20:44 27.10.2025
Romania, Ukraine discuss possibilities of developing bilateral military-technical cooperation

Romania, Ukraine discuss possibilities of developing bilateral military-technical cooperation

19:08 20.10.2025
National Security Committee recommends Rada extend martial law, general mobilization – MP

National Security Committee recommends Rada extend martial law, general mobilization – MP

20:19 15.10.2025
Zelenskyy signs law strengthening school security measures

Zelenskyy signs law strengthening school security measures

15:19 26.09.2025
Romania seeks Ukraine drone production partnership through SAFE framework

Romania seeks Ukraine drone production partnership through SAFE framework

21:21 23.09.2025
Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

Trump on readiness to provide security guarantees for Ukraine: It's too early to answer this question

19:43 22.09.2025
Syrsky, Chief of Romanian Defense Staff discuss counteraction to Russian UAVs

Syrsky, Chief of Romanian Defense Staff discuss counteraction to Russian UAVs

17:03 22.09.2025
Ukrainian Coal Energy updates development strategy for 2025-2027, adds Romania to it

Ukrainian Coal Energy updates development strategy for 2025-2027, adds Romania to it

16:14 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy signs decree to implement NSDC decision on developing state weapons, military equipment program

Zelenskyy signs decree to implement NSDC decision on developing state weapons, military equipment program

12:44 18.09.2025
Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

Rada adopts law on safety measures in schools

HOT NEWS

Bills on transferring army to contract form to be introduced next year – Shmyhal

Yatsenyuk: Election talk now is irresponsible – for Ukraine and for politicians' careers

Yatsenyuk: Only quarter of Ukrainians to return after war, but they to close deficit in labor market

Ukraine must create joint ventures with partners to avoid becoming raw-material appendage of their defense industries – Yatsenyuk

Yatsenyuk: No more pro-Russian govt in Ukraine, but anti-Western narratives still find support

LATEST

Yermak: Another young man saved from occupied territory

Tightening of EU visa rules for Russians not retroactive, exceptions made – European Commission

Hnatov: Enemy has certain advantage in forces, means near Pokrovsk

Umerov, Kallas discuss Ukraine's 2026 military, civilian support priorities

Ukrainian, Lebanese Presidents discuss cooperation, incl in food supply

Oschadbank to hold those responsible accountable for deliberate damage to Gulliver complex lifeline systems

Orban at meeting with Trump: War in Ukraine is 'most important issue for us'

Ukraine, Norway extend transport agreement until end of 2027

Sybiha: Tightening visa rules for Russians in EU is response to escalation of Russia's hybrid threats

Technical specialists plan to start repairs to restore connection of Ferrosplavna-1 line to ZNPP on Sat

AD
AD