Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:21 21.11.2025

Trump offers Ukraine security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions - media

2 min read
Trump offers Ukraine security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions - media

The peace plan that US President Donald Trump's team presented to Ukraine includes a security guarantee modeled on the principles of NATO's Article 5, which would oblige the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community," reports the Axios portal, referring to the draft document.

" Trump's plan demands painful concessions from Ukraine, but it also includes an unprecedented promise. President Volodymyr Zelensky's top objective in peace talks is to obtain a robust U.S. and European security guarantee, and this is the first time Trump has been willing to put one on the table," the report states.

The draft provides that the US president, after consultations with Ukraine, NATO and European partners, will determine the necessary response measures. NATO members, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland and Finland, confirm their readiness to act together with the US.

The security guarantee is offered for a period of 10 years with the possibility of extension. The document includes spaces for signatures from Ukraine, the United States, the EU, NATO, and Russia.

According to a senior White House official, Russia has been informed of the draft, but it is not known whether the Russian president will be required to sign it. At the same time, according to the publication, the proposal provides for significant concessions from Ukraine: the creation of a demilitarized zone; the transfer of all of Donbas to Russia; the freezing of the current lines of control in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions; the absence of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory; and a limitation of the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 600,000 soldiers.

Tags: #guarantees #trump #security

MORE ABOUT

19:26 20.11.2025
US-Russia war cessation plan includes halting investigation into Russian war crimes

US-Russia war cessation plan includes halting investigation into Russian war crimes

18:50 20.11.2025
Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office

13:55 15.11.2025
Trump: 25,000 soldiers killed in Russian-Ukrainian war over month, I hope to stop it soon

Trump: 25,000 soldiers killed in Russian-Ukrainian war over month, I hope to stop it soon

15:46 10.11.2025
USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

USA is our strategic partner for many years, respect at core of Ukraine's relationship with them – Zelenskyy

20:07 07.11.2025
Orban at meeting with Trump: War in Ukraine is 'most important issue for us'

Orban at meeting with Trump: War in Ukraine is 'most important issue for us'

20:02 07.11.2025
Ukraine needs to win this war, as it fights for security of Europe – Romanian President

Ukraine needs to win this war, as it fights for security of Europe – Romanian President

16:48 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

09:16 06.11.2025
Trump hints at developing plan for denuclearization of USA, China and Russia

Trump hints at developing plan for denuclearization of USA, China and Russia

12:06 03.11.2025
Stubb floats meeting between Trump and Putin at G20 summit in November

Stubb floats meeting between Trump and Putin at G20 summit in November

09:29 30.10.2025
Trump orders US nuclear weapons tests to begin

Trump orders US nuclear weapons tests to begin

HOT NEWS

Finnish president urges coordinated response to Trump peace plan

Umerov denies reports about his approval USA-Russia peace plan

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office

LATEST

Ministry of Economy expects record revenues from privatization over past 10 years

Washington negotiates peace, Europe loses its way - PM Orban

Any peace with Russia must have Ukraine's consent – PM Starmer

Finnish president urges coordinated response to Trump peace plan

В Украине состоялась первая церемония вручения национальной награды "Семья для каждого ребенка. Better Care Awards"

Umerov denies reports about his approval USA-Russia peace plan

Ukraine repels 161 Russian attacks over day

Kachka to lead Ukrainian delegation to Israel to develop economic cooperation – media

EU announces call for project proposals to support civil society in Ukraine for EUR 17 mln

Ukraine not considering changing borders during possible new negotiations with Russia — Ambassador Stefanishyna

AD
AD