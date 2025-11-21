Trump offers Ukraine security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions - media

The peace plan that US President Donald Trump's team presented to Ukraine includes a security guarantee modeled on the principles of NATO's Article 5, which would oblige the US and European allies to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire "transatlantic community," reports the Axios portal, referring to the draft document.

" Trump's plan demands painful concessions from Ukraine, but it also includes an unprecedented promise. President Volodymyr Zelensky's top objective in peace talks is to obtain a robust U.S. and European security guarantee, and this is the first time Trump has been willing to put one on the table," the report states.

The draft provides that the US president, after consultations with Ukraine, NATO and European partners, will determine the necessary response measures. NATO members, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland and Finland, confirm their readiness to act together with the US.

The security guarantee is offered for a period of 10 years with the possibility of extension. The document includes spaces for signatures from Ukraine, the United States, the EU, NATO, and Russia.

According to a senior White House official, Russia has been informed of the draft, but it is not known whether the Russian president will be required to sign it. At the same time, according to the publication, the proposal provides for significant concessions from Ukraine: the creation of a demilitarized zone; the transfer of all of Donbas to Russia; the freezing of the current lines of control in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions; the absence of NATO troops on Ukrainian territory; and a limitation of the size of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 600,000 soldiers.