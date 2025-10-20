Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:08 20.10.2025

National Security Committee recommends Rada extend martial law, general mobilization – MP

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence recommended the Verkhovna Rada approves the decrees of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the extension of martial law and general mobilization, committee member Iryna Friz (the European Solidarity faction) said.

As noted earlier, bills (No. 14128 and No. 14129) on the approval of the presidential decrees On the extension of martial law in Ukraine and On the extension of the term of general mobilization were registered in the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

The president proposes to extend martial law for 90 days, starting at 05:30 on November 5, 2025, and to extend general mobilization for the same period from the same date.

Martial law and general mobilization were introduced on February 24, 2022, due to with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As of October 2025, they have been extended 16 times, each time for 90 days.

Tags: #rada #security

