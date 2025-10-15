Zelenskyy signs law strengthening school security measures

Photo: Unsplash

On October 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 11543 on strengthening security measures in secondary education institutions. This is said in the bill's description on the parliament's website.

As noted on the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Telegram channel, the law, developed by members of parliament in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Science, and the National University of Ukraine, was adopted on September 18. The document was supported by 274 parliamentarians. Its main goal is to make schools a space where children, teachers, and parents feel safe.

Ukrainian schools can expect the following innovations.

Schools will have rules for access and presence. Clearly defined rules and procedures will ensure children are safe.

Schools will have panic buttons to call the police, and the area will be fenced or clearly defined to prevent unauthorized access.

Updated requirements will be introduced for teachers and staff. Specifically, individuals with criminal records, those found guilty of committing offenses against sexual freedom and sexual integrity, as well as those held accountable for domestic violence, bullying, or failure to fulfill child-rearing responsibilities, will not be allowed to work in general secondary education institutions.

As the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted, "these safety standards are being implemented without the involvement of funds from students and their parents."

The law also prohibits people under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or those carrying dangerous objects or substances, from attending secondary education institutions.

"These changes are part of state policy on child protection. Educational conditions must be not only modern but also safe, even during wartime," the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.