20:00 18.04.2024

Ukraine continues to advocate creation of separate intl tribunal which would have mandate to overcome immunity of leaders of aggressor country – Mudra

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Iryna Mudra and Executive Director of the International Bar Association Mark Ellis discussed international mechanisms for restoring justice for Ukraine.

According to the presidential press service, separately, the parties also discussed the issues of compensation for damages caused by the Russian invasion, the investigation of war crimes and the bringing of the highest political and military leadership of the Russian Federation to accountability for the crime of aggression.

"Ukraine's position remains unchanged. We advocate for the establishment of a separate international tribunal, which would have a mandate to overcome the immunity of the leaders of the aggressor country. Everyone in the world should be confident that there is an institution capable of bringing to justice those who encroached on the foundations of the international legal order, and that justice will be restored," emphasized Mudra.

In his turn, Ellis expressed support for the establishment of an international tribunal.

"Prosecution for the crime of aggression does not concern only Ukraine or the whole of Europe, it primarily affects the basic principles of international law. The responsibility of Russian leaders is a key point," he emphasized.

In addition, during the meeting, the main achievements and challenges in the further implementation of judicial reform in Ukraine were also discussed.

“The parties agreed to continue cooperation, as well as to involve the world legal community in spreading the idea of creating a tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine among colleagues in the countries of the Global South,” the press service reported.

