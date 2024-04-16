Stefanchuk: Ukraine expects due to mandate of Council of Europe Commissioner, rights of Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression to be protected

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk held a meeting with Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O'Flaherty, during which he paid special attention to the issue of the return of illegally deported children to Ukraine.

"Another meeting – with the Commissioner of the Council of Europe for Human Rights, Michael O'Flaherty. I expressed sincere gratitude for my personal, decisive and consistent position in support of Ukraine and its people in the fight against the aggressor country - Russia," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Tuesday in the evening.

"Ukraine expects that thanks to the mandate of the Commissioner of the Council of Europe, the rights of Ukrainians who have suffered as a result of Russian aggression will be protected. An extremely important issue for us is the return of illegally deported children to Ukraine," he said.

"The aggressor does not stop and continues to commit war crimes, continues to illegally transport Ukrainian children to its territory, to the territory of Belarus or to the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia," Stefanchuk said.

At the same time, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada noted the importance of continuing pressure on the aggressor for the speedy removal of Ukrainian citizens from the territory of Russia, as well as the return to Ukraine of our children who were illegally taken out, placed under guardianship and adopted by citizens of Russia.