Nova Poshta plans to expand coverage in the Czech Republic to six cities in 2024

The Nova Poshta group has expanded the network of Nova Post branches in the Czech Republic to three cities: after two branches in the capital Prague and one in Brno, the fourth branch was opened in Liberec, the group's press service reported on Tuesday.

"For the comfort of our customers, we continue to develop the network throughout the Czech Republic. This year we plan to open branches in the cities of Pilsen, Ostrava and Ceske Budejovice, as well as increase the number of parcel delivery points to become even closer to the customer," Nova Post CEO in the Czech Republic Andriy Artemenko said.

According to the report, in the new branch open from Monday to Saturday customers can receive and send documents, parcels and cargo up to 30 kg to Ukraine. The cost of delivery from Ukraine to the Czech Republic is UAH 500 for documents, as well as UAH 550, UAH 850 and UAH 1,800 for parcels up to 2 kg, 10 kg and 30 kg, respectively.

As reported, Nova Post has already opened 89 branches in Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary and Moldova.

The company opened its first branch in the Czech Republic at the beginning of June 2023.