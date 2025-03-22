Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:28 22.03.2025

Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

1 min read
Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

Ukraine can rely on the Czech Republic, which will continue its assistance during the war and intends to contribute to the reconstruction of the country after its end, said Czech President Petr Pavel, who is on an official visit to Kyiv.

"I am proud of the Czech support for Ukraine. The Czechs are not only supplying medical supplies, weapons and mobile drone jammers, but are also helping to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage. I have come to Ukraine to emphasise that, even at a time of dynamic change, Czech support remains, will continue and that we intend to contribute to the country's post-war reconstruction," wrote Pavel on X on Friday.

According to him, he assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine can rely on the Czech Republic. "Together, therefore, we signed a declaration on strategic partnership in Kiev today, in which the Czech Republic committed itself to further deepening cooperation or to supporting Ukraine's path towards the European Union. We are with you," Pavel wrote.

Tags: #ukraine #czech_republic

MORE ABOUT

11:09 22.03.2025
Providing Ukraine with guarantees under Article 5 of NATO without joining alliance is open question – Witkoff

Providing Ukraine with guarantees under Article 5 of NATO without joining alliance is open question – Witkoff

19:58 21.03.2025
Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

Ukraine presents list of military products worth EUR 100 mln that it wants to receive from Estonian defense industry – Estonian Defense Ministry

18:46 21.03.2025
Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

Czech Republic may be part of potential contingent in Ukraine – president

18:22 21.03.2025
Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

17:55 21.03.2025
Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic discuss situation on front, defense production

15:25 21.03.2025
Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

Presidents of Ukraine, Czech Republic visit Moschun, honor memory of fallen soldiers

20:44 20.03.2025
EU calls on Russia to end war

EU calls on Russia to end war

20:08 20.03.2025
EU calls on its states to urgently step up military aid to Ukraine - text of summit conclusions

EU calls on its states to urgently step up military aid to Ukraine - text of summit conclusions

18:45 20.03.2025
Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

14:07 20.03.2025
Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

Italy launches EUR 6 mln grant competition for landmine clearance in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Death toll increases to three, number of injured to 12 as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia, rescue operations completed – SES

Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Witkoff: Goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire to negotiate complete ceasefire during this period

Trump's special envoy Witkoff: We focused on result, agreement that Ukrainian people can live with

Witkoff calls key issue of conflict willingness to recognize territories as Russian, considering 'referendum' held by Russia

LATEST

China offers EU its participation in peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps those affected by Russian attack on Zaporizhia

Russia recognizes occupied, unoccupied parts of Ukraine as its own illegally and mistakenly – British intelligence

Death toll increases to three, number of injured to 12 as result of enemy attack on Zaporizhia, rescue operations completed – SES

Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Bildt on Witkoff's interview: Putin knows that flattery works on Trump, uses impressive arsenal

Witkoff: Goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire to negotiate complete ceasefire during this period

Trump's special envoy Witkoff: We focused on result, agreement that Ukrainian people can live with

Trump's special envoy Witkoff believes elections in Ukraine necessary

Court finds decision to deny Poroshenko crossing border illegal – lawyer

AD
AD
Empire School
AD