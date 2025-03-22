Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

Ukraine can rely on the Czech Republic, which will continue its assistance during the war and intends to contribute to the reconstruction of the country after its end, said Czech President Petr Pavel, who is on an official visit to Kyiv.

"I am proud of the Czech support for Ukraine. The Czechs are not only supplying medical supplies, weapons and mobile drone jammers, but are also helping to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage. I have come to Ukraine to emphasise that, even at a time of dynamic change, Czech support remains, will continue and that we intend to contribute to the country's post-war reconstruction," wrote Pavel on X on Friday.

According to him, he assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine can rely on the Czech Republic. "Together, therefore, we signed a declaration on strategic partnership in Kiev today, in which the Czech Republic committed itself to further deepening cooperation or to supporting Ukraine's path towards the European Union. We are with you," Pavel wrote.