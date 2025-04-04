Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:44 04.04.2025

Nova Poshta opens branch in Madrid

2 min read
Nova Poshta opens branch in Madrid

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine, Nova Poshta, has opened a branch in Madrid - the seventh city where the company is present with stationary branches in Spain, the company's press service reported.

According to the company's statement on Friday, Nova Poshta plans to expand its network in the south of Spain - new branches will open in Benidorm, Marbella, Valencia.

"Nova Poshta has opened a branch in the capital of Spain, in Madrid. The new service point operates in Madrid at the address C. del Cañaveral, 95, Bajos 1, 28029. Here you can quickly send and receive documents and parcels weighing up to 30 kg and measuring up to 120×70×70 cm," the company's press service said.

According to Nova Post CEO in Spain Serhiy Karputev, the next step is to expand its own network to the south of Spain.

"We plan to open branches in Benidorm, Marbella and another one in Valencia," Karputev said.

He noted that more than 18,500 customers use Nova Poshta services in Spain, including more than 350 businesses.

Madrid has become the seventh city in Spain where Nova Poshta is present with stationary branches. Since 2024, the company has opened branches in Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Torrevieja and Malaga.

Nova Poshta delivers shipping to any address in Madrid, Spain, as well as to 17 European countries. Recently, Nova Poshta launched delivery to Portugal. Delivery time from Ukraine to Spain is from 5 days.

Tags: #nova_poshta #madrid

MORE ABOUT

21:00 02.04.2025
Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

16:33 26.03.2025
Nova Poshta sets record in Moldova, processing 38,137 parcels/day

Nova Poshta sets record in Moldova, processing 38,137 parcels/day

15:46 24.03.2025
Nova Poshta opens first stationary branch in Netherlands

Nova Poshta opens first stationary branch in Netherlands

17:10 12.03.2025
Nova Poshta launches parcel delivery to own delivery points in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta launches parcel delivery to own delivery points in Czech Republic

13:35 12.03.2025
Ukrainian delivery operator Nova Poshta to audit processes as part of structural overhaul

Ukrainian delivery operator Nova Poshta to audit processes as part of structural overhaul

11:49 06.03.2025
Drone strikes destroy Nova Poshta terminal in Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing employee, burning thousands of packages

Drone strikes destroy Nova Poshta terminal in Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing employee, burning thousands of packages

18:56 05.03.2025
Nova Poshta opens new branch in United Kingdom

Nova Poshta opens new branch in United Kingdom

17:51 03.03.2025
Nova Poshta launches second solar power plant in Kyiv

Nova Poshta launches second solar power plant in Kyiv

20:09 18.02.2025
Nova Poshta closes last branch in Pokrovsk

Nova Poshta closes last branch in Pokrovsk

15:07 03.02.2025
Nova Poshta opens new branch in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta opens new branch in Czech Republic

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight

Three civilians injured in Russian UAV attack on Dnipro – authorities

Russia loses more than 4,000 tanks during its aggression against Ukraine – media

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

USA and Russia continue to talk about unconditional ceasefire – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sybiha meets with Rubio, informs him about Russia's violation of energy ceasefire

Trump-Putin talk could take place in coming days – media

US Ambassador Brink: USA trains over 2,000 specialists, provides necessary equipment for demining Ukrainian territories

Russia's top negotiator says progress made in talks to end war in Ukraine – media

Russia’s Moscow region attacked by unknown drones – Center for Countering Disinformation

Some 156 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,380 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight

Three civilians injured in Russian UAV attack on Dnipro – authorities

Russia loses more than 4,000 tanks during its aggression against Ukraine – media

AD
AD
Empire School
AD