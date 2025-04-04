Nova Poshta opens branch in Madrid

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine, Nova Poshta, has opened a branch in Madrid - the seventh city where the company is present with stationary branches in Spain, the company's press service reported.

According to the company's statement on Friday, Nova Poshta plans to expand its network in the south of Spain - new branches will open in Benidorm, Marbella, Valencia.

"Nova Poshta has opened a branch in the capital of Spain, in Madrid. The new service point operates in Madrid at the address C. del Cañaveral, 95, Bajos 1, 28029. Here you can quickly send and receive documents and parcels weighing up to 30 kg and measuring up to 120×70×70 cm," the company's press service said.

According to Nova Post CEO in Spain Serhiy Karputev, the next step is to expand its own network to the south of Spain.

"We plan to open branches in Benidorm, Marbella and another one in Valencia," Karputev said.

He noted that more than 18,500 customers use Nova Poshta services in Spain, including more than 350 businesses.

Madrid has become the seventh city in Spain where Nova Poshta is present with stationary branches. Since 2024, the company has opened branches in Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Torrevieja and Malaga.

Nova Poshta delivers shipping to any address in Madrid, Spain, as well as to 17 European countries. Recently, Nova Poshta launched delivery to Portugal. Delivery time from Ukraine to Spain is from 5 days.