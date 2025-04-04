Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

21:00 04.04.2025

Nova Poshta to open 135 new branches in Europe by late 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

2 min read
Nova Poshta to open 135 new branches in Europe by late 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery company, plans to expand into Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal, and Ireland, and will open an additional 135 branches across Europe by the end of 2025, according to Oleksandr Lysovets, CEO of Nova Post Europe.

"This year, we're exploring opportunities to enter the markets of Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal, and Ireland. These are countries where we see significant potential, but we're still in the process of analyzing the markets and evaluating potential partnerships," Lysovets said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the exact operating format in these new markets has yet to be finalized.

"When entering new countries, we use different models depending on what works best in a particular market. Last year, for example, we conducted an experiment by launching operations in two countries – Austria and the Netherlands – exclusively through door-to-door delivery. It turned out to be a very useful approach, as it allowed us to identify regions where our customers are concentrated and pinpoint areas of highest demand. Recently, for instance, we opened a branch in Utrecht, Netherlands," Lysovets noted.

He added that new branches will also soon open in The Hague, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam.

Lysovets also reminded that Nova Poshta recently opened its third branch in Manchester, to complement its two existing locations in London.

"In 2025, we plan to open a branch in Edinburgh. This way, we'll cover the key logistics hubs from south to north. We're opening new branches while simultaneously expanding our own last-mile delivery network," he explained. "We also plan to broaden our branch network in London and its suburbs throughout the year. We see enormous potential in this city – it's almost the size of the entire Czech Republic in terms of population. And on top of that, it's home to a large Ukrainian community."

Lysovets clarified that Nova Poshta has already opened 128 branches and more than 87,000 service points in 16 European countries. The company aims to add another 135 branches across Europe by the end of 2025.

Tags: #nova_poshta

MORE ABOUT

20:09 04.04.2025
Nova Poshta raises rates by up to 10% in several European countries – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Nova Poshta raises rates by up to 10% in several European countries – CEO of Nova Post Europe

19:01 04.04.2025
Nova Poshta to boost European investment by 42.8% in 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Nova Poshta to boost European investment by 42.8% in 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

13:44 04.04.2025
Nova Poshta opens branch in Madrid

Nova Poshta opens branch in Madrid

21:00 02.04.2025
Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

16:33 26.03.2025
Nova Poshta sets record in Moldova, processing 38,137 parcels/day

Nova Poshta sets record in Moldova, processing 38,137 parcels/day

15:46 24.03.2025
Nova Poshta opens first stationary branch in Netherlands

Nova Poshta opens first stationary branch in Netherlands

17:10 12.03.2025
Nova Poshta launches parcel delivery to own delivery points in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta launches parcel delivery to own delivery points in Czech Republic

13:35 12.03.2025
Ukrainian delivery operator Nova Poshta to audit processes as part of structural overhaul

Ukrainian delivery operator Nova Poshta to audit processes as part of structural overhaul

11:49 06.03.2025
Drone strikes destroy Nova Poshta terminal in Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing employee, burning thousands of packages

Drone strikes destroy Nova Poshta terminal in Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing employee, burning thousands of packages

18:56 05.03.2025
Nova Poshta opens new branch in United Kingdom

Nova Poshta opens new branch in United Kingdom

HOT NEWS

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

LATEST

Work on contingent as part of security guarantees carried out not only with UK, France, to continue for another month – Zelenskyy

Meeting of Chiefs of Staff of Ukraine, UK and France marks start of new important work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Six children among 14 killed in Kryvy Rih

Death toll in Kryvy Rih missile strike rises to 14, incl 5 children

Ex-Japanese ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori joins DTEK Advisory Board

Twelve dead, incl three children in Kryvy Rih as result of Russian missile strike

National Guard veteran, Hero of Ukraine Finashyn: I can't say that any country won in terms of veteran affairs

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: We appoint assistants to regional police departments for dealing veteran policy

Rubio: Trump to not enter into endless talks with Russia

No specific dates for talks with USA yet, but they will continue – Yermak

AD
AD
Empire School
AD