Nova Poshta to open 135 new branches in Europe by late 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery company, plans to expand into Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal, and Ireland, and will open an additional 135 branches across Europe by the end of 2025, according to Oleksandr Lysovets, CEO of Nova Post Europe.

"This year, we're exploring opportunities to enter the markets of Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal, and Ireland. These are countries where we see significant potential, but we're still in the process of analyzing the markets and evaluating potential partnerships," Lysovets said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the exact operating format in these new markets has yet to be finalized.

"When entering new countries, we use different models depending on what works best in a particular market. Last year, for example, we conducted an experiment by launching operations in two countries – Austria and the Netherlands – exclusively through door-to-door delivery. It turned out to be a very useful approach, as it allowed us to identify regions where our customers are concentrated and pinpoint areas of highest demand. Recently, for instance, we opened a branch in Utrecht, Netherlands," Lysovets noted.

He added that new branches will also soon open in The Hague, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam.

Lysovets also reminded that Nova Poshta recently opened its third branch in Manchester, to complement its two existing locations in London.

"In 2025, we plan to open a branch in Edinburgh. This way, we'll cover the key logistics hubs from south to north. We're opening new branches while simultaneously expanding our own last-mile delivery network," he explained. "We also plan to broaden our branch network in London and its suburbs throughout the year. We see enormous potential in this city – it's almost the size of the entire Czech Republic in terms of population. And on top of that, it's home to a large Ukrainian community."

Lysovets clarified that Nova Poshta has already opened 128 branches and more than 87,000 service points in 16 European countries. The company aims to add another 135 branches across Europe by the end of 2025.