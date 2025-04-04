Nova Poshta raises rates by up to 10% in several European countries – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Nova Poshta, Ukraine's leading express delivery company, has adjusted its international delivery pricing, including a rate increase of up to 10% in several European countries this March, according to Oleksandr Lysovets, CEO of Nova Post Europe.

"In December of last year, we optimized our international shipping rates," Lysovets said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine. "First, we removed volumetric weight calculations for parcels up to 30 kg. That means customers now pay solely for the actual weight of the package. Second, we introduced a new weight tier system, adding pricing for shipments weighing 0.1 kg, 0.25 kg, and 0.5 kg. This combination – no volumetric weight and finer weight gradations – helps our customers save money."

"As for rate changes in March, we applied moderate increases – within 10% of the current pricing – in a number of European countries. However, for example, there are no anticipated delivery rate hikes in Moldova," he added.