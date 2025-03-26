Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

16:33 26.03.2025

Nova Poshta sets record in Moldova, processing 38,137 parcels/day

2 min read

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine, Nova Poshta, set a record in Moldova, processing 38,137 parcels in one day on February 28 - this is more than 50 shipments per minute, the company's press service reported.

"Nova Poshta in Moldova set a record thanks to fast delivery from the world's largest online stores - for example, from iHerb, Makeup, Zapatos, Temu, Aliexpress and others. On February 28, 2025, the company processed 38,137 parcels in one day - this is more than 50 shipments every minute," the Nova Poshta press service said on Wednesday.

In February, 88% of all parcels in Moldova came from foreign marketplaces. The most popular goods among Moldovan buyers are clothing, footwear, cosmetics, electronics and household appliances, the press service noted.

"This record is the result of the trust of our customers and the daily work of the Nova Poshta team in Moldova. Moreover, in February we processed 714,805 shipments, which is 18% more than in the whole of 2022. This is the absolute maximum in the entire history of Nova Poshta in Moldova," said Nova Poshta CEO in Moldova Serhiy Shapran.

According to the report, the previous record was set on December 20, 2024 - Nova Poshta processed 34,476 parcels per day in Moldova.

Nova Poshta in Moldova has expanded its own network to 61 delivery points, 260 post offices and 31 branches. In the branches, the company has implemented an address storage system by cell number, which reduced the time for searching for a parcel from 3 minutes to 45 seconds. A new sorting terminal with a modern train sorter system has been launched in Chisinau, which operates 24/7. Each parcel undergoes careful dispatching, which guarantees accurate delivery and reduces the risk of loss.

As reported, Nova Poshta doubled the number of processed shipments last year, to almost 4 million. Moldova. The number of shipments in Moldova increased by 26%, to 778,000. The number of international shipments increased fourfold compared to 2023, to 3 million.

Tags: #nova_poshta #moldova

