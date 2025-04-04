Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

19:01 04.04.2025

Nova Poshta to boost European investment by 42.8% in 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

1 min read
Nova Poshta to boost European investment by 42.8% in 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Nova Poshta, the leader in express delivery in Ukraine, will increase its investment in the European market by 42.8% in 2025, bringing the total to EUR 10 million, according to Oleksandr Lysovets, CEO of Nova Post Europe.

"In 2025, we plan to invest around EUR 10 million," Lysovets said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, responding to a question about the company's European expansion budget for the year.

Last year, Nova Poshta invested EUR 7 million in its European development strategy, he said.

"We plan to invest around EUR 2 million in Moldova alone – twice as much as the previous year," he said. "Moldova is one of our most dynamic markets. In 2024, our volumes there tripled. This explosive growth prompted us to look for a new sorting hub, which is five times larger than the previous one and significantly better equipped. It offers more loading bays, a more convenient location, and improved access routes."

Lysovets explained that the new terminal is currently undergoing upgrades and modernization to meet the company's operational needs. "The investment in that terminal alone will amount to EUR 500,000," he said.

Tags: #nova_post_europe #nova_poshta

MORE ABOUT

21:00 04.04.2025
Nova Poshta to open 135 new branches in Europe by late 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Nova Poshta to open 135 new branches in Europe by late 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

20:09 04.04.2025
Nova Poshta raises rates by up to 10% in several European countries – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Nova Poshta raises rates by up to 10% in several European countries – CEO of Nova Post Europe

13:44 04.04.2025
Nova Poshta opens branch in Madrid

Nova Poshta opens branch in Madrid

21:00 02.04.2025
Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

16:33 26.03.2025
Nova Poshta sets record in Moldova, processing 38,137 parcels/day

Nova Poshta sets record in Moldova, processing 38,137 parcels/day

15:46 24.03.2025
Nova Poshta opens first stationary branch in Netherlands

Nova Poshta opens first stationary branch in Netherlands

17:10 12.03.2025
Nova Poshta launches parcel delivery to own delivery points in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta launches parcel delivery to own delivery points in Czech Republic

13:35 12.03.2025
Ukrainian delivery operator Nova Poshta to audit processes as part of structural overhaul

Ukrainian delivery operator Nova Poshta to audit processes as part of structural overhaul

11:49 06.03.2025
Drone strikes destroy Nova Poshta terminal in Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing employee, burning thousands of packages

Drone strikes destroy Nova Poshta terminal in Ukrainian city of Sumy, killing employee, burning thousands of packages

18:56 05.03.2025
Nova Poshta opens new branch in United Kingdom

Nova Poshta opens new branch in United Kingdom

HOT NEWS

EBRD, IFC and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank provide Galnaftogaz with EUR157 mln loan for 147 MW wind farm in Volyn

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 2.9% in 2024 – statistics

LATEST

Vodafone Ukraine sees 30.1% drop in net profit in 2024 despite 13.1% revenue growth

Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports - Shmyhal

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation plans to increase share of product exports to 30% in 2025

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation increases production by 25.3% in 2024

Southern cluster of TAS Agro will sow sunflower on 2,764 ha in 2025 season

EBRD, IFC and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank provide Galnaftogaz with EUR157 mln loan for 147 MW wind farm in Volyn

Ukraine will be able to ensure predictability of trade flows to EU – Kachka

U.S. 10% tariff to hit small manufacturers the hardest, but efforts underway to improve conditions – Ukraine's Deputy PM

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

Economy Ministry will provide 28 processing enterprises with UAH 157.9 mln grants within program

AD
AD
Empire School
AD