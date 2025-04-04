Nova Poshta to boost European investment by 42.8% in 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Nova Poshta, the leader in express delivery in Ukraine, will increase its investment in the European market by 42.8% in 2025, bringing the total to EUR 10 million, according to Oleksandr Lysovets, CEO of Nova Post Europe.

"In 2025, we plan to invest around EUR 10 million," Lysovets said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, responding to a question about the company's European expansion budget for the year.

Last year, Nova Poshta invested EUR 7 million in its European development strategy, he said.

"We plan to invest around EUR 2 million in Moldova alone – twice as much as the previous year," he said. "Moldova is one of our most dynamic markets. In 2024, our volumes there tripled. This explosive growth prompted us to look for a new sorting hub, which is five times larger than the previous one and significantly better equipped. It offers more loading bays, a more convenient location, and improved access routes."

Lysovets explained that the new terminal is currently undergoing upgrades and modernization to meet the company's operational needs. "The investment in that terminal alone will amount to EUR 500,000," he said.