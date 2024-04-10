Facts

09:51 10.04.2024

AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

1 min read
AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 830 enemy personnel, 22 tanks, 47 armored combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems, one MLRS, 37 UAVs, two cruise missiles, 75 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 10, 2024 approximately amount to: about 450,080 people of military personnel (plus 830) people, 7,132 tanks (plus 22) units, 13,667 armored combat vehicles (plus 47) units, 11,404 artillery systems (plus 18) units, 1,040 MLRS units (plus one), 753 units of air defense equipment, 347 aircraft units, 325 helicopters, 9,070 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus 37), 2,067 cruise missiles (plus two), 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 15,248 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 67) units, and 1,876 special equipment units (plus eight)," a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday reads.

Tags: #afu #losses #enemy

MORE ABOUT

20:44 08.04.2024
Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

Rescue operation underway in Bilopillia in Sumy region

10:03 03.04.2024
Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

Defense forces liquidate 710 invaders, 30 artillery systems in one day

12:42 01.04.2024
Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

Defense forces liquidate 710 occupiers in 24 hours

10:28 29.03.2024
Ukraine's army liquidates 820 invaders in one day – General Staff

Ukraine's army liquidates 820 invaders in one day – General Staff

10:19 20.03.2024
AFU eliminate 700 occupiers over day

AFU eliminate 700 occupiers over day

10:59 18.03.2024
Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

Russian troops carry out 14 missile, 75 air strikes per day, attack Ukraine with 27 suicide drones, 17 of them eliminated

11:12 08.03.2024
AFU eliminates 880 invaders over day

AFU eliminates 880 invaders over day

12:15 06.03.2024
GUR: Irretrievable losses as result of destruction of patrol ship Sergey Kotov amount to seven people, sanitary – at least 27

GUR: Irretrievable losses as result of destruction of patrol ship Sergey Kotov amount to seven people, sanitary – at least 27

18:46 04.03.2024
Zelenskyy replaces commander of AFU Support Forces – decrees

Zelenskyy replaces commander of AFU Support Forces – decrees

11:33 02.03.2024
AFU: Defense forces destroy 14 Shahed-type UAVs, one Su-34 attacking Ukraine

AFU: Defense forces destroy 14 Shahed-type UAVs, one Su-34 attacking Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Power engineers return power to city of Mykolaiv and across region in almost 200 settlements after blackout

Meeting of steering committee of Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform held in Kyiv – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy: Idea of giving up territories to Russia for peace - primitive

Emergency Service: Bodies of two more victims – a woman and 13-year-old boy – taken out at airstrike site in Kostiantynivka

Mykolaivoblenergo reports large-scale emergency power outage in region

LATEST

Power engineers return power to city of Mykolaiv and across region in almost 200 settlements after blackout

Russia repeatedly hits transport and logistics infrastructure of Odesa region, extent of damage being clarified - southern Defense Forces

Meeting of steering committee of Multilateral Donor Coordination Platform held in Kyiv – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy: Idea of giving up territories to Russia for peace - primitive

Enemy missiles shot down over sea near Odesa, infrastructure facility hit

Emergency Service: Bodies of two more victims – a woman and 13-year-old boy – taken out at airstrike site in Kostiantynivka

Mykolaivoblenergo reports large-scale emergency power outage in region

Russian Ka-27 helicopter destroyed in occupied Crimea

Air defense destroy 14 attack UAVs, two X-59 missiles

Invaders launch missile attack on Odesa in the morning, with one victim reported

AD
AD
AD
AD