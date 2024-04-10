AFU eliminate 830 occupiers, 47 armored vehicles over day

During the day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 830 enemy personnel, 22 tanks, 47 armored combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems, one MLRS, 37 UAVs, two cruise missiles, 75 units of auto and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 10, 2024 approximately amount to: about 450,080 people of military personnel (plus 830) people, 7,132 tanks (plus 22) units, 13,667 armored combat vehicles (plus 47) units, 11,404 artillery systems (plus 18) units, 1,040 MLRS units (plus one), 753 units of air defense equipment, 347 aircraft units, 325 helicopters, 9,070 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus 37), 2,067 cruise missiles (plus two), 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 15,248 automotive equipment and tankers (plus 67) units, and 1,876 special equipment units (plus eight)," a message posted on Facebook on Wednesday reads.