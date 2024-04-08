New batch of military aid from Lithuania arrives in Ukraine

A new shipment of military aid from Lithuania - M577 armored vehicles - arrived in Ukraine on April 5, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense reported.

"Last night, a new shipment of Lithuanian military support reached Ukraine: we handed over M577 armored vehicles," says the official account of the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Lithuania on the social network X on Saturday.

"Continued support for Ukraine is our strategic goal. The weapons and equipment that we and our allies provide make a decisive contribution to Ukraine's fight for independence and the security of Europe as a whole. We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary," Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas said, according to the website of the country's Ministry of Defense

It is also reported that Lithuania supplied 155mm ammunition to Ukraine in early March and announced its intention to contribute EUR 35 million as part of the Czech Initiative to raise funds, purchase and transfer ammunition to Ukraine.

Military assistance provided by Lithuania includes a wide range of weapons, ammunition, unmanned aerial vehicles, troop training, repair of heavy equipment and all other assistance provided according to the needs of Ukraine.

According to a message on the Ministry of Defense website, "Lithuania has already developed a long-term plan to support Ukraine, providing for the allocation of EUR 200 million in military assistance for new purchases for the period 2024-2026. Since the beginning of the war, Lithuania has provided military assistance to Ukraine amounting to about EUR 605 million."