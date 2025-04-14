Lithuania summons Russian embassy rep in Vilnius after missile attack on Sumy

Russian diplomats will also be held accountable for working for the criminal Russian regime, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said after the Russian missile strike on Sumy and summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Lithuania in connection with it.

"Following today's terrorist attack committed by Russia in Sumy, we have summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in Vilnius. Those behind this attack will not escape justice. Everyone who works for the criminal regime of the Kremlin, including Russian diplomats, will also be held accountable," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on the X social network on Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, the Foreign Ministry said that it had lowered the flags outside the Lithuanian Embassy in Ukraine, "mourning the victims of the terrorist attack committed by Russia in Sumy on Palm Sunday."

"This terrible attack is yet another reminder of the evil we are dealing with. The Russian regime is responsible and will not escape justice," the statement said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys Kęstutis called the Russian attack on Sumy "another war crime by Putin" and "an insult to the efforts to negotiate a ceasefire."

"Russia is acting like a terrorist, even while discussing a ceasefire," he wrote on X. The minister also said that he called on the European Union to respond to this attack with the 17th package of sanctions against Russia - "against LNG, Rosatom, the shadow fleet and individuals." "We must increase pressure on Putin to stop this aggression," Kęstutis wrote.