Ambassador Brink about attack on Zaporizhia: Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians

Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Bridget Brink has reacted to Russia's missile attack on Zaporizhia, saying that Russia must be held accountable for the crimes against Ukrainian civilians.

"Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia today, killing 3 people with missile strikes timed 40 minutes apart – a horrific pattern apparently intended to kill first responders and journalists on the scene. Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians," she said on the X Social Network on Friday.

As reported, on Friday, the Russian occupation forces inflicted five missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhia over two hours. Three people were killed and 19 people were injured.