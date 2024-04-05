Six people injured in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

Six people were injured, apartment buildings and a private house were damaged as a result of the Russian occupation forces' attack on Zaporizhia, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtev has said.

"According to preliminary information, six people were injured as a result of the attack. Also, we have been informed that three apartment buildings and one private house, as well as a dormitory and a shop were damaged," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.