Facts

17:20 05.04.2024

Six people injured in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

Six people injured in enemy attack on Zaporizhia

Six people were injured, apartment buildings and a private house were damaged as a result of the Russian occupation forces' attack on Zaporizhia, Secretary of Zaporizhia City Council Anatoliy Kurtev has said.

"According to preliminary information, six people were injured as a result of the attack. Also, we have been informed that three apartment buildings and one private house, as well as a dormitory and a shop were damaged," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

