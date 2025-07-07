Interfax-Ukraine
16:12 07.07.2025

Servicemen of security company injured during attack on TCK in Zaporizhia

As a result of the strikes on the territory of Zaporizhia Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCK), servicemen of the security company and civilians were injured, the TCK press service reported.

"Today the enemy launched four strikes on the territory of Zaporizhia Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TCK). The victims are servicemen of the security company. Namely those who were transferred by the conclusion of the military medical commission from combat units. Namely those who fought with the occupier on the front line. Two servicemen were hospitalized in moderate condition," the Facebook message says.

In addition, 14 civilians received injuries of varying degrees of severity, and private homes and cars were damaged.

"We understand why this is happening. This is more of an information attack aimed at mobilization activities and the emotions of Ukrainian citizens. It is a shame that sometimes the enemy's actions are supported by Ukrainians. Despite everything, we continue to work - to staff combat units and provide social services to the relatives of fallen soldiers," the message says.

