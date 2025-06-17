Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, destruction recorded at several enterprises – Fedorov

Russian troops have struck Zaporizhia, there is destruction at several enterprises, said head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"The enemy has struck at least four times in Zaporizhia," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Fedorov, as a result of the enemy strikes, there is destruction at several enterprises. Fires have started there. The blast wave has damaged nearby houses.

Information about the victims is being clarified.