Zaporizhia attacked by 14 enemy Shaheds, two police officers injured - Fedorov

Zaporizhia was attacked by 14 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles Shaheds, as a result of which two police officers were injured, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

According to him, doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.

"A humanitarian enterprise caught fire due to Russian shelling. Cars, a shop and a public transport stop were damaged. The blast wave broke out windows in high-rise buildings," wrote Fedorov.