Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:24 14.06.2025

Zaporizhia attacked by 14 enemy Shaheds, two police officers injured - Fedorov

1 min read

Zaporizhia was attacked by 14 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles Shaheds, as a result of which two police officers were injured, head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported on Telegram.

According to him, doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.

"A humanitarian enterprise caught fire due to Russian shelling. Cars, a shop and a public transport stop were damaged. The blast wave broke out windows in high-rise buildings," wrote Fedorov.

Tags: #attacked #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

20:57 13.06.2025
Elderly woman dies as result of hostile attack in Zaporizhia – local authorities

Elderly woman dies as result of hostile attack in Zaporizhia – local authorities

16:12 11.06.2025
Metinvest teams up with Insulate Ukraine to install impact-resistant windows in buildings damaged by shelling in Zaporizhia

Metinvest teams up with Insulate Ukraine to install impact-resistant windows in buildings damaged by shelling in Zaporizhia

09:31 06.06.2025
Industrial facility damaged, power disruptions reported in Ukraine's Lviv region

Industrial facility damaged, power disruptions reported in Ukraine's Lviv region

09:40 02.06.2025
Enemy hits Zaporizhia with missile, five people killed, nine injured

Enemy hits Zaporizhia with missile, five people killed, nine injured

20:08 27.05.2025
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, two women injured – regional administration

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, two women injured – regional administration

14:07 07.05.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society rescues victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society rescues victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

09:34 07.05.2025
Four wounded, numerous destructions in Zaporizhia as result of night attack by enemy UAVs

Four wounded, numerous destructions in Zaporizhia as result of night attack by enemy UAVs

10:58 02.05.2025
Russia carries out massive UAV attack on Ukrzaliznytsia repair plant in Zaporizhia

Russia carries out massive UAV attack on Ukrzaliznytsia repair plant in Zaporizhia

09:20 02.05.2025
Number of wounded as result of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia rises to 29

Number of wounded as result of enemy UAV attack in Zaporizhia rises to 29

14:04 01.05.2025
Ukrainian volunteer Sternenko attacked, suspect detained

Ukrainian volunteer Sternenko attacked, suspect detained

HOT NEWS

Fourth stage of prisoner of war exchange completed – Zelenskyy

Bodies of another 1,200 dead returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation measures – coordination HQ

Zelenskyy on Coalition of Resolute: Europe hasn't decided whether it will be with Ukraine if there is no US support

Russians delaying negotiation process – Zelenskyy

18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Yuzhanina on search of her son's apartment: I don't plan to resign

Russia spends 300 billion/year on defense production – Zelenskyy

Fourth stage of prisoner of war exchange completed – Zelenskyy

Bodies of another 1,200 dead returned to Ukraine as a result of repatriation measures – coordination HQ

Zelenskyy on Coalition of Resolute: Europe hasn't decided whether it will be with Ukraine if there is no US support

Russians delaying negotiation process – Zelenskyy

18th package of EU sanctions may be adopted in June – Zelenskyy

Russians use small sabotage groups in Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Enemy stopped in Sumy direction - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on escalation in Middle East: We would like to see aid to Ukraine not decrease because of this

AD
AD