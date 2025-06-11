Interfax-Ukraine
16:12 11.06.2025

Metinvest teams up with Insulate Ukraine to install impact-resistant windows in buildings damaged by shelling in Zaporizhia

Metinvest Group has joined the charitable initiative of the public organization Insulate Ukraine to restore housing and infrastructure in war-torn regions of Ukraine, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

The first city where work began was Zaporizhia. The company financed the installation of more than 1,500 impact-resistant windows in damaged infrastructure facilities.

It is specified that the installation began in Zaporizhia gymnasium No. 65, where the Invincibility Point operates. The educational institution has suffered from enemy shelling more than once - there are almost no intact windows left there. Specialists plan to install windows with an area of ​​​​about 200 sq m. The work will be completed in two weeks.

Impact-resistant windows will become an alternative to OSB-plates, which are often used for temporary repair of damaged buildings. The innovative material has a number of advantages: it is safe - made of special recycled PET plastic without a fragile base, so it does not break from blast waves or impacts and does not form fragments. The windows have high thermal insulation, transparency similar to conventional double-glazed windows, resistance to temperature fluctuations, and are also easy and quick to install.

Metinvest decided to support the Insulate Ukraine initiative during a charity auction to raise funds for the installation of 10,000 windows in houses throughout Ukraine, which was held in London in October 2024. The event then brought together representatives of Ukrainian and British business, cultural figures and international philanthropists and major institutional partners, including the EBRD, Deutsche Bank and the University of Cambridge.

Insulate Ukraine is carrying out emergency window replacement for the civilian population and infrastructure facilities in front-line cities of Ukraine. The organization has already installed over 46,000, helping more than 10,000 Ukrainians rebuild their homes.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located mainly in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. The holding's main shareholders are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%), which jointly manage it. Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of Metinvest Group.

